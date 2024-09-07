Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Acquires 560 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.22. 2,170,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,298. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.40.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

