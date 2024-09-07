Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.42.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,257,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,966,935. The stock has a market cap of $103.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average of $83.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

