Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJW) Trading Down 1.1%

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 116,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Montana Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00.

Montana Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Montana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.