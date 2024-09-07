Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 702 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises about 0.5% of Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTW traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.09. 445,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,755. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $201.03 and a 52 week high of $296.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTW. Bank of America raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

