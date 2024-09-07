Mosley Wealth Management Acquires 558 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mosley Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $53.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,207,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,317,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $54.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Get Our Latest Report on MO

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.