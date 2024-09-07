Mosley Wealth Management Sells 167 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mosley Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $109.49. 2,264,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,479. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $109.99.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

