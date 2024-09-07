Motiv8 Investments LLC Acquires 246 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

V stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.37. 7,187,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,125,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.78 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.14. The company has a market cap of $509.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.54.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

