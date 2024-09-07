Motiv8 Investments LLC Buys 92 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Motiv8 Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000.

QQQM stock traded down $5.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.70. 2,568,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,240. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $207.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

