Motiv8 Investments LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Motiv8 Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,126. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.86. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $119.99.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
