Motiv8 Investments LLC Trims Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Motiv8 Investments LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,968 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 582.8% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 30,617 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 26,133 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 62.2% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 39,404 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 15,116 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 155.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $235,727,000 after acquiring an additional 720,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 50.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $5.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,703,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,279,430. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.95 and a 200-day moving average of $181.35. The stock has a market cap of $176.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

