Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFE) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.86 and last traded at $24.91. Approximately 17,962 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 16,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 million, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80.

Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF Company Profile

The Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (TMFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 index. The fund seeks to track an index of 100 US stocks selected based on fundamental criteria of company growth, profitability, and stability. Weighting of holdings are determined by a combination of capital efficiency score and market-cap.

