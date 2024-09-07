My DeFi Pet Price Tops $0.0377 on Top Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $80,124.98 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001477 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002175 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004700 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

