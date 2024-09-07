NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $62.70

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.70 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 57.50 ($0.76). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 60 ($0.79), with a volume of 1,116 shares trading hands.

NAHL Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of £27.56 million, a PE ratio of 5,800.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 55.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 62.64.

Insider Activity at NAHL Group

In other NAHL Group news, insider James Saralis sold 31,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84), for a total transaction of £20,006.40 ($26,306.90). 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NAHL Group Company Profile

NAHL Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services and catastrophic injury markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

