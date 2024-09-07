Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) Insider Sells £119,600 in Stock

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) insider Jack Pailing sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68), for a total transaction of £119,600 ($157,264.96).

Naked Wines Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON WINE opened at GBX 54.90 ($0.72) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 57.96. Naked Wines plc has a 52-week low of GBX 26.50 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 77.90 ($1.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £40.63 million, a P/E ratio of -196.07, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

