Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) Insider Sells £119,600 in Stock

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) insider Jack Pailing sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68), for a total transaction of £119,600 ($157,264.96).
Naked Wines Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of LON WINE opened at GBX 54.90 ($0.72) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 57.96. Naked Wines plc has a 52-week low of GBX 26.50 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 77.90 ($1.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £40.63 million, a P/E ratio of -196.07, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.26.
Naked Wines Company Profile
