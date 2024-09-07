NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC) to Issue $0.02 Final Dividend

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Sunday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.
NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.88, a quick ratio of 23.73 and a current ratio of 56.19.
NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Profile
