NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Sunday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from NAOS Small Cap Opportunities’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 183.84, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.54.
About NAOS Small Cap Opportunities
