Narwhal Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Plc bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $11,030,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 375.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.62.

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at $9,479,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW opened at $825.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $799.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $762.78. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $863.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $169.20 billion, a PE ratio of 88.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

