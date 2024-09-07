Narwhal Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 89,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,669 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 243,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 8.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 53,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $55.77 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $69.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

View Our Latest Report on TAP

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.