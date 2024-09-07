Narwhal Capital Management Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,758 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 62,356 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in NOV were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in NOV during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in NOV by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOV. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

NOV Price Performance

NYSE:NOV opened at $16.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.70. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

