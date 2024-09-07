Narwhal Capital Management Makes New $203,000 Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 38.8% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 117,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,203,000 after purchasing an additional 32,928 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 903 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 140.7% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 38,723 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $1,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.94.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $253.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

