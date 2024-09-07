Narwhal Capital Management Purchases 1,907 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 569.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 154,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,279,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.75, for a total value of $41,139,423.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,113,469 shares in the company, valued at $121,484,509,521.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,336,950 shares of company stock worth $239,882,745 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $193.00 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.50 and a 1-year high of $205.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.93. The company has a market cap of $226.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

