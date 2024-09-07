Narwhal Capital Management Sells 215 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 102,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,653,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,267.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $170.15 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $182.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.84.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

