Narwhal Capital Management Sells 3,260 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust comprises 0.9% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $10,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,628 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,874,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 24,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,235,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $21.64.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Increases Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

