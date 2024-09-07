Narwhal Capital Management Sells 327 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $137.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $88.59 and a one year high of $145.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 115.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

