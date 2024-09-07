National Bankshares Analysts Give NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) a C$11.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$11.00 target price on NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NXE. Haywood Securities upgraded NexGen Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised NexGen Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Ventum Financial lifted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.75.

NXE stock opened at C$7.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.74. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.04 and a 12 month high of C$12.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total transaction of C$1,692,285.00. In related news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$1,395,336.00. Also, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of NexGen Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total transaction of C$1,692,285.00. Company insiders own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

