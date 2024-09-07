National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. National Beverage had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $329.47 million for the quarter.

National Beverage Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $45.05 on Friday. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $53.58. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78.

National Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upped their target price on National Beverage from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Insider Transactions at National Beverage

In other news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other National Beverage news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $828,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,879.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

