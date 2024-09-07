NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Major Shareholder Npeh, Llc Sells 66,825 Shares

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 66,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $526,581.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,912.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Npeh, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 4th, Npeh, Llc sold 83,325 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $674,932.50.
Shares of NET Power stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. NET Power Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $17.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPWR. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in NET Power by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,992,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NET Power by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,424,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,617,000 after buying an additional 956,134 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,537,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of NET Power by 226.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 583,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 405,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NET Power by 9.6% during the second quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 440,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
