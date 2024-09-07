NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Major Shareholder Npeh, Llc Sells 66,825 Shares

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 66,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $526,581.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,912.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Npeh, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NET Power alerts:

On Wednesday, September 4th, Npeh, Llc sold 83,325 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $674,932.50.

NET Power Stock Performance

Shares of NET Power stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. NET Power Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $17.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73.

Institutional Trading of NET Power

NET Power ( NYSE:NPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that NET Power Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPWR. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in NET Power by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,992,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NET Power by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,424,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,617,000 after buying an additional 956,134 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NET Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,537,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of NET Power by 226.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 583,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 405,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NET Power by 9.6% during the second quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 440,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NPWR

About NET Power

(Get Free Report)

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.