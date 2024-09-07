New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 43,762 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,762 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $43,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $598,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VO stock opened at $249.03 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $258.29. The stock has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.54 and its 200 day moving average is $244.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

