New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384,393 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $61,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after buying an additional 3,655,216 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,865,000 after acquiring an additional 270,565 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,443,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,739,000 after purchasing an additional 936,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,746,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,817,000 after purchasing an additional 362,644 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.73. The company has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.