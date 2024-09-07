New York Life Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,547 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $22,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PLD opened at $127.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLD

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.