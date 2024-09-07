New York Life Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 680,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,817 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $39,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,843,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,834,000 after buying an additional 29,639 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,606,000 after acquiring an additional 459,753 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,339,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,977,000 after acquiring an additional 35,995 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,287,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,074,000 after purchasing an additional 273,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,421 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.89 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day moving average is $58.05.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.