New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 779 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $21,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $5,524,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 321,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 4,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MU opened at $86.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.83 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.12.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,762,423.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $96,762,423.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,827,113. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

