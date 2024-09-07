New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,573,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,113 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $131,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.84 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

