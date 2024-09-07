News Co. (ASX:NWS) Plans Final Dividend of $0.11

News Co. (ASX:NWS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00.
In related news, insider Robert Thomson purchased 302,479 shares of News stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$41.25 ($28.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,477,258.75 ($8,487,931.12). 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
