Node AI Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $57.09 Million (GPU)

Node AI (GPU) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Node AI has a total market cap of $57.09 million and approximately $965,041.74 worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Node AI token can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001107 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Node AI has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Node AI

Node AI’s genesis date was December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,069,916 tokens. Node AI’s official website is nodeai.app. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth.

Node AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 95,069,916.08479515 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.59451033 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,082,802.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

