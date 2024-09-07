Norden Group LLC Acquires 8,867 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF accounts for 1.5% of Norden Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Norden Group LLC owned approximately 0.46% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $576,000.

BATS IYJ traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.17. The company had a trading volume of 53,112 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

