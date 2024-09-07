Norden Group LLC Purchases 13,552 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,186 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sunrun worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 579.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 220,605 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,769 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,231,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,184,000 after buying an additional 29,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RUN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.98.

Shares of RUN stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $18.17. 6,113,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,865,801. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $22.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine August-Dewilde sold 23,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $324,044.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,885.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katherine August-Dewilde sold 23,584 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $324,044.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,885.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,569 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $70,280.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,523.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,753. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

