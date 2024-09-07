Norden Group LLC Purchases 60,702 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,702 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Vale by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,315,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,756 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 4.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,269,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,561,000 after acquiring an additional 485,702 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vale by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 9,399,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,082,000 after acquiring an additional 705,520 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in Vale by 1,422.7% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 8,586,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,175,000 after buying an additional 8,022,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vale by 6.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,127,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,885,000 after buying an additional 456,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

Vale Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE VALE traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 29,338,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,512,863. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Vale had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. Vale’s payout ratio is 64.09%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

