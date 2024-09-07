Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Nordson by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NDSN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.40.

Nordson Trading Down 0.9 %

Nordson stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,610. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.05 and its 200 day moving average is $251.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.36. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $208.91 and a 1-year high of $279.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

