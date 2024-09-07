North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,843 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. PTC comprises approximately 1.2% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of PTC worth $25,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,740,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,596,209,000 after acquiring an additional 205,673 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PTC by 1,409.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,680,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,081 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,192,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,600,000 after acquiring an additional 13,468 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of PTC by 4.4% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,141,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,553 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PTC by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,537,000 after acquiring an additional 166,112 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $164.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $194.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.23.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $685,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,433.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,144,130. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

