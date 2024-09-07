North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,991 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 591,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for 1.8% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $37,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SS&C Technologies stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $75.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.98.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.25%.
In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,359.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $453,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,684.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,359.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 468,190 shares of company stock worth $34,031,675. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
