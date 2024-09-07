North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.26% of Mercantile Bank worth $14,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 8.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 248,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $42.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average is $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $690.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.96. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

Insider Activity at Mercantile Bank

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $96,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,576.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $146,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $96,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,576.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $490,933 over the last ninety days. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MBWM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.