North Star Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $63.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.81. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $66.83.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

