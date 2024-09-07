North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 317 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.4% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $29,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $611.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $233.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $584.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $577.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $622.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

