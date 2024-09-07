North Star Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,707 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 292.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Illumina by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.05.

ILMN stock opened at $124.39 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $162.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

