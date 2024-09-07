North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,545 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 115,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 59,261 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of IEMG opened at $52.53 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.81. The company has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.