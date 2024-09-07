North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 80 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $11,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $450,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 619.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,865,000 after buying an additional 477,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $246.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 464.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.59 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.69 and a 200 day moving average of $315.83.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Hsbc Global Res upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.16.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total transaction of $5,703,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

