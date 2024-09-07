North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 865 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,528,939,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $840,538,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,922,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $955,961,000 after buying an additional 6,054,748 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 438.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 4,924,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,727,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $895,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,543 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $3,566,120 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $48.50 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $57.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.94. The company has a market cap of $195.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

