North Star Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $19,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 613.4% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 49,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 21,417 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 811.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 8,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $134.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.57, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.