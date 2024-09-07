North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

North West (TSE:NWC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of North West from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$49.80.

Get North West alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWC

North West Price Performance

Shares of NWC opened at C$50.70 on Friday. North West has a 12 month low of C$29.58 and a 12 month high of C$51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.16. The company has a market cap of C$2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.02. North West had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of C$646.49 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that North West will post 3.3071325 earnings per share for the current year.

North West Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. North West’s dividend payout ratio is 56.32%.

Insider Activity at North West

In other North West news, Director George Mcconnell Daniel sold 5,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.54, for a total value of C$240,989.10. In other North West news, Director George Mcconnell Daniel sold 5,665 shares of North West stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.54, for a total value of C$240,989.10. Also, Senior Officer John King sold 5,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.70, for a total value of C$223,321.00. Insiders sold 11,662 shares of company stock valued at $497,015 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About North West

(Get Free Report)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.